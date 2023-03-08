Split speed limit in Indiana a step closer to ending

A bill that would do away with the split speed limit in Indiana has secured approval from the state’s Senate. Meanwhile, several other states are looking at other changes to their speed limits.

FMCSA is turning the spotlight back toward brokers. Diesel prices continue trending downward. And the inspiring story of the Truckload Carriers Association Highway Angel of the Year.

Getting driver training on the books

In our continuing coverage in celebration of OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we look back at the long road toward getting driver training regulations on the books. The new rules are far from perfect, but we’d be in a much different place if it weren’t for OOIDA’s efforts throughout the years. Bryan Spoon, OOIDA board member, and Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine join us for some perspective.

Moving violations

When it comes to moving violations, a lot of drivers may not know how to handle them. We’ll discuss the process of seeking legal action with Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law.

