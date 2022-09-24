Spencer: Hope for political solution for AB5

Contact Us
September 23, 2022

|

This week, a federal judge said OOIDA could serve as an intervenor in the ongoing legal case against California’s AB5. Todd Spencer, president and CEO of OOIDA, drops by to explain what’s happening and what could happen as we look at the uncertainty about the confusing and controversial worker classification law.

Listen to our full show

Also, broker problems are nothing new. But in some cases, the problems have reached an extreme, and truckers can face losing their business over what's going on. And it's been a busy month in the trucking world. OOIDA's director of public relations talks about what stories are making headlines, and what messages the Association has been working on to get out.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

More details about Robin Hutcheson’s confirmation as FMCSA administrator. Canada is dropping some of its biggest cross-border COVID-19 measures. And FMCSA considers requiring a new piece of technology in commercial motor vehicles.

Broker problems

Broker problems are nothing new. But in some cases, the problems have reached an extreme, and truckers can face losing their business over what’s going on. We’ll discuss an example with Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

OOIDA in the news

It’s been a busy month in the trucking world. OOIDA’s director of public relations talks about what stories are making headlines, and what messages the Association has been working on to get out.

