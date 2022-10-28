Contact Us
Speed limiters: What’s really going on

October 27, 2022

The FMCSA says that next year it will issue a notice related to speed limiters. But what does that really mean? We’ll get a primer on how the process works and where we are from Jami Jones, managing editor of Land Line Magazine.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

 

More freight is crossing the borders of North America by truck. CVSA announces its enforcement events for 2023. And one state lifts hours of service regulations for fuel haulers.

Parking at the scales? In one state, yes

Truck parking continues to be a major issue in the U.S., but some states are doing what they can to help. We’ll tell you about one state in the Midwest that’s allowing truckers to park at scale houses.

Local transportation issues

County and local voters in two states face transportation revenue measures on their fall ballots.

