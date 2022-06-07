Speed limiters, truck parking in D.C.

Two top trucking issues – speed limiters and truck parking – will be front and center in our nation’s capital this week. We’ll explain what we’re likely to see and why it matters.

The California Trucking Association quotes noted philosopher Chico Marx in a court filing about AB5. We preview this week’s nomination hearing of Robin Hutcheson for FMCSA administrator. And Uber tells us what sorts of weird stuff people are leaving behind in their vehicles.

It’s been called the Cadillac of show truck competitions: Shell Rotella SuperRigs will take place this year in Branson, Mo., to choose the best of the best, and the trucks for the next SuperRigs calendar. We’ll chat with the folks from Shell Rotella about the trucks, the show and what you can expect if you take part.

