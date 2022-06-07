Speed limiters, truck parking in D.C.

Two top trucking issues – speed limiters and truck parking – will be front and center in our nation’s capital this week. We’ll explain what we’re likely to see and why it matters.
Also, it's been called the Cadillac of show truck competitions: Shell Rotella SuperRigs will take place this year in Branson, Mo., to choose the best of the best, and the trucks for the next SuperRigs calendar. And we pull in the heavy hitters from Land Line Magazine to go over the talk surrounding speed limiters, plus takeaways from a recent commercial vehicle safety summit in Kansas City, Mo., and a preview of the upcoming Shell Rotella SuperRigs event.
The California Trucking Association quotes noted philosopher Chico Marx in a court filing about AB5. We preview this week’s nomination hearing of Robin Hutcheson for FMCSA administrator. And Uber tells us what sorts of weird stuff people are leaving behind in their vehicles.
It’s been called the Cadillac of show truck competitions: Shell Rotella SuperRigs will take place this year in Branson, Mo., to choose the best of the best, and the trucks for the next SuperRigs calendar. We’ll chat with the folks from Shell Rotella about the trucks, the show and what you can expect if you take part.
We pull in the heavy hitters from Land Line Magazine to go over the talk surrounding speed limiters, plus takeaways from a recent commercial vehicle safety summit in Kansas City, Mo., and a preview of the upcoming Shell Rotella SuperRigs event.
- Robin Hutcheson will go before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday for a nomination hearing to be FMCSA’s administrator. The hearing will be streamed live on the Senate Commerce Committee website.
- Police in Brownsville, Texas are searching for a trailer stolen just after midnight May 31. Someone entered a lot in a white truck – and drove away with the trailer, which has a faded C.R. England logo. Daylin Transportation is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the trailer and an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers.
- Job search website Indeed is funding 500 Class-A commercial driver’s license training scholarships for veterans and their spouses. You can apply for the scholarship program by filling out the online application.
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the ATHS National Convention and Antique Truck show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Get all the SuperRigs information you need to know on their website.
- The record for most comments made to an FMCSA proposal: 23,379. This pre-dated the ability to submit comments online, meaning people had to hand-write or type and submit comments in person, by mail or by fax.
