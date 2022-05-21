Speed limiters, diesel prices and dropping rates

Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about the high cost of fuel and dropping rates. But what really has folks riled up is the proposal to put speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
A rare and potentially historic snowstorm is bearing down on Colorado. We have two new development within the autonomous trucking industry. And OOIDA commemorates Armed Forces Day.
Survey asks what’s up with small business trucking
A company recently conducted a survey to better understand the challenges small trucking companies are going through. We’ll hear from the CEO and co-founder of the company that conducted the survey to find out what the results showed and where they go from here.
Roses and Razzberries
From what’s being called the Taj Mahal of rest areas to a bill that would allow heavier loads at Louisiana’s ports, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.
