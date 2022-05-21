Contact Us

Speed limiters, diesel prices and dropping rates

May 20, 2022

|

Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about the high cost of fuel and dropping rates. But what really has folks riled up is the proposal to put speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles.

Listen to our full show

Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about the high cost of fuel and dropping rates. But what really has folks riled up is the proposal to put speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles. Also, a recent survey was designed to better understand the challenges small trucking companies are going through. We’ll hear from the CEO and co-founder of the company that conducted the survey. And from what’s being called the Taj Mahal of rest areas to a bill that would allow heavier loads at Louisiana’s ports, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A rare and potentially historic snowstorm is bearing down on Colorado. We have two new development within the autonomous trucking industry. And OOIDA commemorates Armed Forces Day.

Survey asks what’s up with small business trucking

A company recently conducted a survey to better understand the challenges small trucking companies are going through. We’ll hear from the CEO and co-founder of the company that conducted the survey to find out what the results showed and where they go from here.

Roses and Razzberries

From what’s being called the Taj Mahal of rest areas to a bill that would allow heavier loads at Louisiana’s ports, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

 

TBS

Related Podcasts

diesel prices Average U.S. diesel price barely budges

Diesel prices: What the heck is going on?

We’ll explain why diesel prices are so high, why there’s not much anyone can do about it and what’s behind supply issues in the Northeast.

May 19

speed limiters OOIDA, U.S. Capitol. Photo by Eric Vega

Towing group, OOIDA stand together in fight against speed limiters

The Towing and Recovery Association of America and OOIDA are standing together in the fight against a proposed mandate for speed limiters.

May 18

HVAC

Tips for maintaining your HVAC

We’ll discuss what’s involved in maintaining your HVAC, one of the few systems totally dedicated to the comfort of the truck driver.

May 17

roadcheck road check

Roadcheck: Here’s what you need to know

CVSA’s International Roadcheck safety blitz starts Tuesday. We’ll discuss what you need to know, and get some advice on one of the most common violations.

May 16

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Speed limiters, diesel prices and dropping rates

Diesel prices: What the heck is going on?

Towing group, OOIDA stand together in fight against speed limiters

Tips for maintaining your HVAC

Roadcheck: Here’s what you need to know