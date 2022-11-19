Contact Us
Lucas Oil

Speed limiters a heavy topic on the road

November 18, 2022

Marty Ellis has been hearing about speed limiters. That includes the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s possible push to mandate the devices in all trucks, as well as the problems they could potentially cause if they were required on all trucks.

Listen to our full show

Marty Ellis has been hearing about speed limiters. That includes the FMCSA's possible push to mandate the devices in all trucks, as well as the problems they can potentially cause. Also, truck parking and overtime pay continue to make headlines, and OOIDA's lending a voice to those stories. We'll discuss those topics with our Government Affairs staff, and sit down with OOIDA's chief operating officer to learn more about him and his role at the association. And expanding mandates for ELDs and imposing them for unique electronic identifiers are both part of our Land Line roundtable with Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Two new reports paint a pessimistic picture of the spot market moving forward. A major truck stop chain warns of possible intermittent fuel outages. And we have new details about FMCSA’s stance of personal conveyance.

Truck parking and overtime pay

Truck parking and overtime pay continue to make headlines, and OOIDA’s lending a voice to those stories. We’ll discuss those topics with our Government Affairs staff, and sit down with OOIDA’s chief operating officer to learn more about him and his role at the association.

Land Line News Roundtable

When looking at new proposals out of FMCSA, it’s important to consider the source. That’s especially true when it comes to expanding mandates for electronic logging devices and imposing them for unique electronic identifiers. That’s one part of our Land Line roundtable talk with Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine. And Jami brought a prop to show that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Convoy

unique electronic identifiers

Unique electronic identifiers? OOIDA says no

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is asking federal regulators to require what’s called unique electronic identifiers on trucks.

November 17

spot market DAT Solutions truck rates

Sad news in the spot market

If you’re looking to get in a festive mood for the holiday season, the spot market’s not going to do it. Loads and rates are both down.

November 16

OOIDA: Brokers’ transparency regulation claims are ‘misleading and insulting’

What are brokers supposed to share?

Most truckers who deal with brokers are well aware they typically don’t share all the information they’re supposed to. So what’s required?

November 15

election Buttons, saying to vote on Election Day

How will the election affect trucking?

A few races are not yet settled, but we have a better idea of the election’s results. What effect will those have on the trucking industry?

November 14

