Speed limiters a heavy topic on the road

Marty Ellis has been hearing about speed limiters. That includes the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s possible push to mandate the devices in all trucks, as well as the problems they could potentially cause if they were required on all trucks.

Listen to our full show

Marty Ellis has been hearing about speed limiters. That includes the FMCSA’s possible push to mandate the devices in all trucks, as well as the problems they can potentially cause. Also, truck parking and overtime pay continue to make headlines, and OOIDA’s lending a voice to those stories. We’ll discuss those topics with our Government Affairs staff, and sit down with OOIDA’s chief operating officer to learn more about him and his role at the association. And expanding mandates for ELDs and imposing them for unique electronic identifiers are both part of our Land Line roundtable with Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Two new reports paint a pessimistic picture of the spot market moving forward. A major truck stop chain warns of possible intermittent fuel outages. And we have new details about FMCSA’s stance of personal conveyance.

Truck parking and overtime pay

Truck parking and overtime pay continue to make headlines, and OOIDA’s lending a voice to those stories. We’ll discuss those topics with our Government Affairs staff, and sit down with OOIDA’s chief operating officer to learn more about him and his role at the association.

Land Line News Roundtable

When looking at new proposals out of FMCSA, it’s important to consider the source. That’s especially true when it comes to expanding mandates for electronic logging devices and imposing them for unique electronic identifiers. That’s one part of our Land Line roundtable talk with Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine. And Jami brought a prop to show that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information