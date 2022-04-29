Contact Us
Truckstop.com

Speed limiters a bad idea, OOIDA says

April 28, 2022

|

Yesterday, we learned that FMCSA plans to propose a new rule requiring speed limiters in trucks. We’ll get a breakdown of what we know at this point from OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris.

Listen to our full show

Yesterday, we learned that FMCSA and NHTSA plan to propose a new rule requiring speed limiters in trucks. We’ll get a breakdown of what we know at this point from OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris. Also, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended COVID-19 vaccination requirements for non-U.S. travelers. Meanwhile, FMCSA is moving toward saliva testing for drugs. And efforts in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania state legislatures would require some commercial trucks to use side underride guards – a mandate that’s opposed by OOIDA.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA is reviving a controversial proposal to require speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles. New scrutiny is placed on Yellow’s $700 million COVID relief loan. And Senate Democrats call for a federal framework for autonomous vehicles.

Border vaccine requirement extended

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended COVID-19 vaccination requirements for non-U.S. travelers; meanwhile, FMCSA is moving toward saliva testing for drugs.

Effort proposes underride guards for trucks

Efforts in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania state legislatures would require some commercial trucks to use side underride guards – a mandate that’s opposed by OOIDA.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

TBS

Related Podcasts

Truck Parking signage

Truck parking and the environment

Could truck parking end up being a solution to lawmakers’ concerns about things like climate change? A DOT document points that direction.

April 27

fuel surcharge pumping diesel fuel

Fuel surcharge: Making it work for you

How do you make use of the fuel surcharge? We’ll get some advice from two of OOIDA’s experts on how to figure it and put it into action.

April 26

fuel surcharge Diesel fuel road sign symbol

Fuel surcharge: a little history

Coping with sudden fuel price surges is nothing new. We’ll offer a little history of the fuel surcharge and get some advice on creating one.

April 25

driver pay

Calling out carriers over driver pay and turnover

Calling out carriers over low pay and turnover. Plus, Roses and Razzberries for SNL, toll-happy states, and the nation’s largest retailer.

April 22

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Speed limiters a bad idea, OOIDA says

Truck parking and the environment

Fuel surcharge: Making it work for you

Fuel surcharge: a little history

Calling out carriers over driver pay and turnover