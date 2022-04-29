Speed limiters a bad idea, OOIDA says

Yesterday, we learned that FMCSA plans to propose a new rule requiring speed limiters in trucks. We’ll get a breakdown of what we know at this point from OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris.

Yesterday, we learned that FMCSA and NHTSA plan to propose a new rule requiring speed limiters in trucks. We’ll get a breakdown of what we know at this point from OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris. Also, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended COVID-19 vaccination requirements for non-U.S. travelers. Meanwhile, FMCSA is moving toward saliva testing for drugs. And efforts in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania state legislatures would require some commercial trucks to use side underride guards – a mandate that’s opposed by OOIDA.

