Speed limiters a bad idea, OOIDA says

Yesterday, we learned that FMCSA plans to propose a new rule requiring speed limiters in trucks. We’ll get a breakdown of what we know at this point from OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris.
Listen to our full show
Yesterday, we learned that FMCSA and NHTSA plan to propose a new rule requiring speed limiters in trucks. We’ll get a breakdown of what we know at this point from OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris. Also, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended COVID-19 vaccination requirements for non-U.S. travelers. Meanwhile, FMCSA is moving toward saliva testing for drugs. And efforts in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania state legislatures would require some commercial trucks to use side underride guards – a mandate that’s opposed by OOIDA.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA is reviving a controversial proposal to require speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles. New scrutiny is placed on Yellow’s $700 million COVID relief loan. And Senate Democrats call for a federal framework for autonomous vehicles.
Border vaccine requirement extended
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended COVID-19 vaccination requirements for non-U.S. travelers; meanwhile, FMCSA is moving toward saliva testing for drugs.
Effort proposes underride guards for trucks
Efforts in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania state legislatures would require some commercial trucks to use side underride guards – a mandate that’s opposed by OOIDA.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Read the FMCSA notice on speed limiters; or learn more from Land Line Magazine: Speed limiter proposal back again.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Saginaw, Mich. That’s at Exit 144 off Interstate 75. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- The deadline to weigh in on U.S. DOT’s proposal to change its drug testing program is April 29. You can submit comments here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- You can find upcoming truck shows and events here.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.