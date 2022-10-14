Speed limiter proposal in the pipeline

The FMCSA will propose a speed limiter requirement next year, and the Department of Labor has proposed new standards to determine who is an employee and who is an independent contractor.
The FMCSA will propose a speed limiter requirement next year, and the Department of Labor has proposed new standards to determine who is an employee and who is an independent contractor. Also, clearing up some misconceptions and misunderstandings when it comes to factoring is the subject of OOIDA’s latest educational video. And Georgia’s fuel tax holiday will continue for at least another month after action by the state’s governor. Meanwhile, a proposal in Colorado would potentially expand the number of cities with speed enforcement cameras.
OOIDA pushes back against a renewed call for hair testing. Federal energy officials expect substantially lower diesel prices later this year. And look out for a traffic nightmare in the Northeast this weekend.
Clearing up factoring
Clearing up some misconceptions and misunderstandings when it comes to factoring is the subject of OOIDA’s latest educational video.
Fuel tax holiday extended
Georgia’s fuel tax holiday will continue for at least another month after action by the state’s governor; meanwhile, a proposal in Colorado would potentially expand the number of cities with speed enforcement cameras.
