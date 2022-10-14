Contact Us
Speed limiter proposal in the pipeline

October 13, 2022

The FMCSA will propose a speed limiter requirement next year, and the Department of Labor has proposed new standards to determine who is an employee and who is an independent contractor.

Also, clearing up some misconceptions and misunderstandings when it comes to factoring is the subject of OOIDA's latest educational video. And Georgia's fuel tax holiday will continue for at least another month after action by the state's governor. Meanwhile, a proposal in Colorado would potentially expand the number of cities with speed enforcement cameras.

OOIDA pushes back against a renewed call for hair testing. Federal energy officials expect substantially lower diesel prices later this year. And look out for a traffic nightmare in the Northeast this weekend.

Clearing up factoring

Clearing up some misconceptions and misunderstandings when it comes to factoring is the subject of OOIDA’s latest educational video.

Fuel tax holiday extended

Georgia’s fuel tax holiday will continue for at least another month after action by the state’s governor; meanwhile, a proposal in Colorado would potentially expand the number of cities with speed enforcement cameras.

Possible rise in intermodal freight

We’ll discuss the potential rail strike, and what that could mean for van truckload services, intermodal freight and the spot market.

October 12

broker pandemic apps app tracking

Broker problems and basic advice

We’ll cover several problems between truckers and brokers, including tracking apps, non-payment and difficulties filing on broker bonds.

October 11

Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian recovery: some cautions if you want to help

The effort to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian is under way. But you should be aware of a few cautions before you sign on to help.

October 10

Florida Ian recovery

Hurricane Ian pulls trucking community together

When disasters strike, truckers are among the first on the ground helping wherever and however they can – and such is the case right now in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

October 07

