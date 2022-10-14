Speed limiter proposal in the pipeline

The FMCSA will propose a speed limiter requirement next year, and the Department of Labor has proposed new standards to determine who is an employee and who is an independent contractor.

Clearing up factoring

Clearing up some misconceptions and misunderstandings when it comes to factoring is the subject of OOIDA’s latest educational video.

Fuel tax holiday extended

Georgia’s fuel tax holiday will continue for at least another month after action by the state’s governor; meanwhile, a proposal in Colorado would potentially expand the number of cities with speed enforcement cameras.

