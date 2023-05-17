While FMCSA is forging ahead with a proposed speed limiter mandate, opposition is popping up inside and outside of Congress. Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma tells us more about his bill that would put a stop to a speed limiter mandate, while Allison Rivera of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association tell us why her organization is joining the fight. Also, FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson gives us updates on proposals and studies being spearheaded by the agency. And many states have set up rules requiring moving over when another vehicle is stopped at the side of the road. Now, some states are modifying or expanding their rules.
10:12– FMCSA chief on speed limiters, broker abuse and more
24:52 – Speed limiter fight revs up in D.C.
39:36 – States modify move over rules
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the TA in Foristell, Mo. That’s at Exit 203 off Interstate 70. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
A new report on hours-of-service changes doesn’t yield many results. Diesel prices continue their downward slide. And a new list claims to name the best restaurants for truckers in the U.S.
FMCSA chief on speed limiters, broker abuse and more
Speed limiters, driver compensation, broker abuse and more. In a wide-ranging interview, FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson gives us updates on proposals and studies being spearheaded by the agency.
Speed limiter fight revs up in D.C.
While FMCSA is forging ahead with a proposed speed limiter mandate, opposition is popping up inside and outside of Congress. Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma tells us more about his bill that would put a stop to such a mandate, while Allison Rivera of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association tell us why her organization is joining the fight.
States modify move over rules
When is it a good idea to move over a lane? For years, truckers have observed a practice of moving over when another vehicle is stopped at the side of the road. And many states have set up rules requiring that. Now some states are modifying or expanding their move-over rules.