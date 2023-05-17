While FMCSA is forging ahead with a proposed speed limiter mandate, opposition is popping up inside and outside of Congress. Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma tells us more about his bill that would put a stop to a speed limiter mandate, while Allison Rivera of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association tell us why her organization is joining the fight. Also, FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson gives us updates on proposals and studies being spearheaded by the agency. And many states have set up rules requiring moving over when another vehicle is stopped at the side of the road. Now, some states are modifying or expanding their rules.

0:00 – Newscast

10:12– FMCSA chief on speed limiters, broker abuse and more

24:52 – Speed limiter fight revs up in D.C.

39:36 – States modify move over rules

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new report on hours-of-service changes doesn’t yield many results. Diesel prices continue their downward slide. And a new list claims to name the best restaurants for truckers in the U.S.

Speed limiters, driver compensation, broker abuse and more. In a wide-ranging interview, FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson gives us updates on proposals and studies being spearheaded by the agency.

While FMCSA is forging ahead with a proposed speed limiter mandate, opposition is popping up inside and outside of Congress. Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma tells us more about his bill that would put a stop to such a mandate, while Allison Rivera of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association tell us why her organization is joining the fight.

When is it a good idea to move over a lane? For years, truckers have observed a practice of moving over when another vehicle is stopped at the side of the road. And many states have set up rules requiring that. Now some states are modifying or expanding their move-over rules.

