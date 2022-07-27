Speed limiter fight just getting started

FMCSA’s comment period for a proposed speed limiter mandate is over, but the fight is just beginning. Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA, stops by Studio A to tell us what the Association is doing to keep the pressure on policymakers and lawmakers as we wait for the next shoe to drop. He also tells us what truckers can do to keep a foot on the gas.

Listen to our full show

FMCSA’s comment period for a proposed speed limiter mandate is over, but the fight is just beginning. Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA, stops by Studio A to tell us what the Association is doing to keep the pressure on policymakers and lawmakers. Also, the OOIDA Foundation has put out a report on the freight market, with an eye toward helping owner-operators and other truckers navigate turbulent economic times. And broker problems are nothing new. But in some cases, the problems have reached an extreme, and truckers can face losing their business over what’s going on. We’ll discuss an example with Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices continue trending downward nationwide. FMCSA is now taking applications for its Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program. And positive drug test results are up across the transportation sector.

OOIDA freight market report

Every month, the OOIDA Foundation is putting out a report on the state of the freight market, with an eye toward helping owner-operators and other truckers navigate these turbulent economic times. We’ll discuss the latest report with Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation.

Broker problems putting truckers out of business

Broker problems are nothing new. But in some cases, the problems have reached an extreme, and truckers can face losing their business over what’s going on. We’ll discuss an example with Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information