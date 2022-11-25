We’ll have our annual Thanksgiving reading of the short story about truckers, “Something for Stevie,” by author Dan Anderson. We’ll also bring you Jami Jones’s original interview with author Dan Anderson about what inspired him to write the story.

Also, most truckers who deal with brokers are well aware that they typically don't share all the information they're supposed to. So what information do the regulations say they're supposed to share? And we'll discuss OOIDA's efforts to reform nonconsensual towing.

Diesel prices continue ticking downward. OOIDA minces no words in opposition to FMCSA’s proposal on unique electronic IDs. And the final numbers from OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops telethon are in.

Broker transparency

Most truckers who deal with brokers are well aware that they typically don’t share all the information they’re supposed to. So what information do the regulations say they’re supposed to share?

Fixing non-consensual towing

Over the past few years, OOIDA has been a lynchpin in a multi-state effort to address non-consensual towing. OOIDA’s Doug Morris handles state affairs for the Association, and as part of our series to mark OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we spoke with him about the problem and what solutions have been put in place to deal with it.

