Land Line Now, Nov. 24, 2021.

We’ll offer a reading of a short story about truckers, “Something for Stevie,” by author Dan Anderson, plus an interview with the author.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

A flow chart developed by the OOIDA Foundation aims to get lawmakers up to speed on the inefficiencies in the trucking industry. Another warning is issued for truckers with older ELDs. And the FBI is following up on a new lead in the search for Jimmy Hoffa.

II. ‘Something for Stevie’

For several years now, each Thanksgiving, Land Line Now has brought you a very special gift from all of us – a reading of a short story about truckers, “Something for Stevie,” by author Dan Anderson. Today, we’ll offer up our annual holiday treat to you once again. We’ll also bring you Jami Jones’s original interview with author Dan Anderson about what inspired him to write the story.

III. A very special heavy haul extends a plane’s life

We’ll have an encore of three stories. First, a heavy haul will end up helping extend the lifespan of the B-1 bomber; then, a look at how things getting back to normal at the nation’s biggest antique truck event – and a trucker whose career continued thanks to some words of wisdom from longtime OOIDA leader Jim Johnston.

IV. OOIDA says it’s time to spend some money on parking

OOIDA is asking the secretary of transportation to use money from the recent infrastructure bill to pave more truck parking.

