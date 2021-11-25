Contact Us

‘Something for Stevie’

November 24, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Nov. 24, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

We’ll offer a reading of a short story about truckers, “Something for Stevie,” by author Dan Anderson, plus an interview with the author.

Something for Stevie

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

A flow chart developed by the OOIDA Foundation aims to get lawmakers up to speed on the inefficiencies in the trucking industry. Another warning is issued for truckers with older ELDs. And the FBI is following up on a new lead in the search for Jimmy Hoffa.

II. ‘Something for Stevie’

For several years now, each Thanksgiving, Land Line Now has brought you a very special gift from all of us – a reading of a short story about truckers, “Something for Stevie,” by author Dan Anderson. Today, we’ll offer up our annual holiday treat to you once again. We’ll also bring you Jami Jones’s original interview with author Dan Anderson about what inspired him to write the story.

III. A very special heavy haul extends a plane’s life

We’ll have an encore of three stories. First, a heavy haul will end up helping extend the lifespan of the B-1 bomber; then, a look at how things getting back to normal at the nation’s biggest antique truck event – and a trucker whose career continued thanks to some words of wisdom from longtime OOIDA leader Jim Johnston.

IV. OOIDA says it’s time to spend some money on parking

OOIDA is asking the secretary of transportation to use money from the recent infrastructure bill to pave more truck parking.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • Starting Dec. 9, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Sweetwater, Texas. That’s at Exit 242 off Interstate 20. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.

