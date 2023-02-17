SMS may get a makeover

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants to change the SMS system for determining who is and who is not a high-risk motor carrier. And a new chief has been nominated to lead the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Listen to our full show

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants to change the SMS system for determining who is and who is not a high-risk motor carrier. And a new chief has been nominated to lead the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Also, Women in Trucking will soon have a new president and CEO. We’ll speak with the incoming and outgoing CEOs of the organization on today’s show. And more than a dozen bills offered at the Connecticut statehouse call for the state to eliminate the highway use tax on large trucks. Meanwhile, about a dozen bills introduced at the statehouse are intended to help address wrong-way driving.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA throws its support behind an effort to address the truck parking shortage in Washington State. The war over Rhode Island’s truck-only tolls isn’t over yet. And happy birthday, Kenworth – you don’t look a day over 100.

Changing of the guard at Women in Trucking

Women in Trucking will soon have a new president and CEO. We’ll speak with the incoming and outgoing CEOs of the organization on today’s show.

Connecticut highway use tax under fire

More than a dozen bills offered at the Connecticut statehouse call for the state to eliminate the highway use tax on large trucks. Meanwhile, about a dozen bills introduced at the statehouse are intended to help address wrong-way driving.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information