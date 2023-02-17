SMS may get a makeover

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants to change the SMS system for determining who is and who is not a high-risk motor carrier. And a new chief has been nominated to lead the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants to change the SMS system for determining who is and who is not a high-risk motor carrier. And a new chief has been nominated to lead the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Also, Women in Trucking will soon have a new president and CEO. We’ll speak with the incoming and outgoing CEOs of the organization on today’s show. And more than a dozen bills offered at the Connecticut statehouse call for the state to eliminate the highway use tax on large trucks. Meanwhile, about a dozen bills introduced at the statehouse are intended to help address wrong-way driving.
OOIDA throws its support behind an effort to address the truck parking shortage in Washington State. The war over Rhode Island's truck-only tolls isn't over yet. And happy birthday, Kenworth – you don't look a day over 100.
Women in Trucking will soon have a new president and CEO. We’ll speak with the incoming and outgoing CEOs of the organization on today’s show.
More than a dozen bills offered at the Connecticut statehouse call for the state to eliminate the highway use tax on large trucks. Meanwhile, about a dozen bills introduced at the statehouse are intended to help address wrong-way driving.
ATRI has a new survey out related to the legalization of marijuana and its impact on the trucking industry. The deadline to take part in the survey is March 17.
The state of Rhode Island is appealing a federal court's ruling that struck down the state's truck-only tolling program.
FMCSA has proposed changes to its Safety Measurement System.
- Read more about NHTSA’s new nominee, here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
