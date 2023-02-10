Senators want to stop latest EPA emissions regulation

A group of U.S. senators is seeking to stop an upcoming U.S. EPA regulation regarding emissions from large trucks. Meanwhile, the FMCSA is proposing a change to the rules regarding emergency declarations.

Also, the life expectancy of a truck driver is a statistic that's been brought up over the years in various publications, but is what we've heard correct? Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones discussed the information and how it's been a decades' long fight to correct it. And nine states are considering changes to fuel tax, with some looking at lowering the rate, others at canceling automatic increases and still others suspending the tax.

How long do truckers live?

The life expectancy of a truck driver is a statistic that’s been brought up over the years in various publications, but is what we’ve heard correct? Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones discussed the information and how it’s been a decades’ long fight to correct it.

States eye fuel tax changes

Nine states are considering changes to fuel tax, with some looking at lowering the rate, others at canceling automatic increases and still others suspending the tax.

