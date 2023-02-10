Contact Us
Penske

Senators want to stop latest EPA emissions regulation

February 9, 2023

|

A group of U.S. senators is seeking to stop an upcoming U.S. EPA regulation regarding emissions from large trucks. Meanwhile, the FMCSA is proposing a change to the rules regarding emergency declarations.

Listen to our full show

A group of U.S. senators is seeking to stop an upcoming U.S. EPA regulation regarding emissions from large trucks. Meanwhile, the FMCSA is proposing a change to the rules regarding emergency declarations. Also, the life expectancy of a truck driver is a statistic that’s been brought up over the years in various publications, but is what we’ve heard correct? Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones discussed the information and how it’s been a decades’ long fight to correct it. And nine states are considering changes to fuel tax, with some looking at lowering the rate, others at canceling automatic increases and still others suspending the tax.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A U.S. Senator leads the charge to overturn an EPA rule on heavy-duty trucks. The Indiana Motor Truck Association explains its opposition to an effort to end the state’s split speed limit. And autonomous vehicles may end up changing the way traffic lights look and work.

How long do truckers live?

The life expectancy of a truck driver is a statistic that’s been brought up over the years in various publications, but is what we’ve heard correct? Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones discussed the information and how it’s been a decades’ long fight to correct it.

States eye fuel tax changes

Nine states are considering changes to fuel tax, with some looking at lowering the rate, others at canceling automatic increases and still others suspending the tax.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

WWWilliams

Related Podcasts

speed limit

Will Indiana end its split speed limit?

Indiana is one of a few states with a split speed limit. We’ll talk with a state representative who’s sponsoring a bill that would end that.

February 08

tires Repair shop owes $27M after tire flew off truck

Helping your tires deal with road hazards

If you’re in trucking, you’re bound to experience a road hazard. We’ll have some tips on helping your tires cope with the unexpected.

February 07

state of the union Infrastructure vs highway bills. Photo by Jared Murray - Unsplash

Infrastructure and the state of the union

Tuesday, the president will report on the state of the union, and part of that may cover infrastructure. We’ll tell you what to expect.

February 06

driver pay OOIDA on improving retention: ‘Put it on the paycheck’

Professor: Driver pay system is broken

Michael Belzer, Ph.D., of Wayne State University joins us to talk about what needs to change before the driver pay issue is resolved.

February 03

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Senators want to stop latest EPA emissions regulation

Will Indiana end its split speed limit?

Helping your tires deal with road hazards

Infrastructure and the state of the union

Professor: Driver pay system is broken