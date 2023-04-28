Senate votes to turn back EPA rule

Action in the U.S. Senate this week calls for turning back a key EPA regulation that affects the trucking industry – one that could cost truckers thousands. We’ll explain what happened and why it’s important. Also, an advisory committee that will aid the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on the issue of side underride guards will soon meet. And a bill designed to give truck drivers in Washington state access to restrooms at shippers and receivers they visit has finally been passed by state lawmakers.

More details on the effort to overturn the EPA’s new emissions standards for heavy trucks. You’re not just imagining it – drivers are more distracted than ever, according to a new report. And we’ll bring you sounds from a unique competition in Europe.

Action in the U.S. Senate this week calls for turning back a key EPA regulation that affects the trucking industry – one that could cost truckers thousands. We’ll explain what happened and why it’s important.

An advisory committee that will aid the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on the issue of side underride guards will soon meet. And truckers will have their chance to speak out on the proposal as well.

A bill designed to give truck drivers in Washington state access to restrooms at shippers and receivers they visit has finally been passed by state lawmakers. Meanwhile, a new Tennessee law will pump $3.3 billion dollars into transportation there, with no change in the state’s fuel tax.

