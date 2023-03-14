Secretary of labor nominee – and her links to AB5 – raise concerns

The president’s nominee for secretary of labor – and her record – has some concerned, including folks at OOIDA. So why is that? Also, when comes to appearing in court and state laws there’s a lot of things you need to know. We’ll hear from the guys at Road Law about what going to court is really like and what ticket charge they often see from certain states. And some exclusions may apply – even when it comes to insurance. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss common things insurance won’t cover.
0:00 – Newscast.
9:43 – What you need to know about going to court.
24:03 – Some exclusions may apply
38:47 – Labor nominee spurs concerns.
Catch up on the news with Ryan Witkowski
One truck driver is dead after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer on I-664 in Virginia. The ministers responsible for transportation and highway safety in Canada are being called on to develop a winter road maintenance standard for all provinces. And a campaign to bring awareness to wrong-way drivers has launched in Connecticut after deaths rose 500%.
