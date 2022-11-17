Sad news in the spot market

If you’re looking to get in a festive mood as we enter the holiday season, the spot market’s not going to do it. Load post volume is down. So are rates. Stephen Petit of DAT joins the show to talk about the current state of affairs, along with some advice on how to navigate the challenges.

FMCSA tells OOIDA it’s reviewing the CSA appeals process. New guidance is released on defining the roles of brokers and bona fide agents. And a new report lays out potential problems with electric truck stops.

Righting a wrong in Virginia

When the state of Virginia began issuing citations in 2015 for hours of service violations related to the 30-minute break provision, they made a mistake. Turns out, they had no legal right to do it – and OOIDA made sure they made it right. In our continuing series celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we look at how the Association took on the state of Virginia and won.

A chain story with a twist

Chaining up is a reality for many truckers, and Marty is among those who have chained up a time or two. But a few years back, not chaining up almost cost him a bundle for an unexpected reason.

