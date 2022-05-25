Run for the Wall heads to D.C.

A group of motorcycles is on route to Washington, D.C., for the annual Run for the Wall event to honor all veterans, current military, and those we’ve lost. We’ll catch up with a few of the riders to discuss the run, and the importance of honoring those who’ve served.
A group of motorcycles is on route to Washington, D.C., for the annual Run for the Wall event to honor all veterans, current military, and those we’ve lost. We’ll catch up with a few of the riders to discuss the run, and the importance of honoring those who’ve served. Also, two weeks from now, truckers will gather with fans of all kinds of wheeled vehicles for what has been described as one of the more fun shows on the calendar – Wheel Jam. And officials in states around the country continue to call for changes to daylight saving time. Meanwhile, a new law in Michigan will allow local governments to swap federal road money for state money, reducing the red tape involved.
Diesel prices are down, but supply concerns have the Biden administration mulling over options. Thieves are targeting Freightliner and Western Star trucks for their powertrain control modules. And FMCSA waives certain hours-of-service rules in response to the national baby formula shortage.
Two weeks from now, truckers will gather with fans of all kinds of wheeled vehicles for what has been described as one of the more fun shows on the calendar – Wheel Jam.
Officials in states around the country continue to call for changes to daylight saving time. Meanwhile, a new law in Michigan will allow local governments to swap federal for state road money , reducing red tape .
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.