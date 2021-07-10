Roundtable on driver retention, supply chain

Land Line Now, July 9, 2021.
The U.S. DOT hosts a roundtable on driver retention and the supply chain and seems open to change. Plus, fuel cards and truck parking problems.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
OOIDA pushes for more driver training and higher pay; Tropical Storm Elsa leaves a mess in its path; and a chip shot tees up a fire in California.
II. Roses and Razzberries
From life-saving heroes to a governor who seemingly just doesn’t like truckers, breaking down who’s been good and who’s been bad on Roses & Razzberries.
III. Spirit of the American Trucker in Iowa
The skipper of the OOIDA tour truck talks about the Walcott Truckers Jamboree, fuel cards and the truck parking problem.
IV. DOT roundtable on retention, supply chain
The U.S. DOT recently hosted a roundtable discussion on driver retention and the supply chain and seemed receptive to taking positive steps.
