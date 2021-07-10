Contact Us
Roundtable on driver retention, supply chain

July 9, 2021

|

Land Line Now, July 9, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

The U.S. DOT hosts a roundtable on driver retention and the supply chain and seems open to change. Plus, fuel cards and truck parking problems.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

OOIDA pushes for more driver training and higher pay; Tropical Storm Elsa leaves a mess in its path; and a chip shot tees up a fire in California.

II. Roses and Razzberries

From life-saving heroes to a governor who seemingly just doesn’t like truckers, breaking down who’s been good and who’s been bad on Roses & Razzberries.

III. Spirit of the American Trucker in Iowa

The skipper of the OOIDA tour truck talks about the Walcott Truckers Jamboree, fuel cards and the truck parking problem.

IV. DOT roundtable on retention, supply chain

The U.S. DOT recently hosted a roundtable discussion on driver retention and the supply chain and seemed receptive to taking positive steps.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • If you want to offer up your own Rose or Razzberry for our consideration, you can submit those here.
  • Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree at the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa. That’s at Exit 284 off Interstate 80. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
