Roundtable on driver retention, supply chain

Land Line Now, July 9, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

The U.S. DOT hosts a roundtable on driver retention and the supply chain and seems open to change. Plus, fuel cards and truck parking problems.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

OOIDA pushes for more driver training and higher pay; Tropical Storm Elsa leaves a mess in its path; and a chip shot tees up a fire in California.

II. Roses and Razzberries

From life-saving heroes to a governor who seemingly just doesn’t like truckers, breaking down who’s been good and who’s been bad on Roses & Razzberries.

III. Spirit of the American Trucker in Iowa

The skipper of the OOIDA tour truck talks about the Walcott Truckers Jamboree, fuel cards and the truck parking problem.

IV. DOT roundtable on retention, supply chain

The U.S. DOT recently hosted a roundtable discussion on driver retention and the supply chain and seemed receptive to taking positive steps.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information