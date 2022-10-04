Roadside cameras are watching you

Law enforcement isn’t the only thing you need to be on the lookout for on the road. Now, many cameras are being placed along highways to ensure motorists are buckling up and paying attention.

The path of destruction left by Hurricane Ian continues to grow. The National Propane Gas Association has requested an hours of service exemption. And Illinois is the latest state to consider taxing electric vehicle charging stations to offset lost fuel tax.

The MCS-90 and you

The MCS-90 is something that eventually any trucking operation has to deal with. We’ll hear from Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department about this endorsement and how it affects you.

Congress stretches the rubber band a bit further

Congress has again kicked the can down the road on federal spending. So what does that mean for highway programs and other important parts of the federal budget?

