Contact Us
TravelCenters

Roadside cameras are watching you

October 3, 2022

|

Law enforcement isn’t the only thing you need to be on the lookout for on the road. Now, many cameras are being placed along highways to ensure motorists are buckling up and paying attention.

Listen to our full show

Law enforcement isn’t the only thing you need to be on the lookout for on the road. Now, many cameras are being placed along highways to ensure motorists are buckling up and paying attention. Also, the MCS-90 is something that eventually any trucking operation has to deal with. We’ll hear from Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department about this endorsement and how it affects you. And Congress has again kicked the can down the road on federal spending. So what does that mean for highway programs and other important parts of the federal budget?

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

 

The path of destruction left by Hurricane Ian continues to grow. The National Propane Gas Association has requested an hours of service exemption. And Illinois is the latest state to consider taxing electric vehicle charging stations to offset lost fuel tax.

The MCS-90 and you

The MCS-90 is something that eventually any trucking operation has to deal with. We’ll hear from Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department about this endorsement and how it affects you.

Congress stretches the rubber band a bit further

Congress has again kicked the can down the road on federal spending. So what does that mean for highway programs and other important parts of the federal budget?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

tolling Rhode Island Toll Bridge

Tolling opponents enjoy some wins

Groups fighting tolling nationwide have enjoyed some recent wins. Shawn Day of the Alliance for Toll-Free Interstates brings us the latest.

September 30

OOIDA: Brokers’ transparency regulation claims are ‘misleading and insulting’

OOIDA to FMCSA: Enforce broker transparency

OOIDA is asking FMCSA to respond to a petition from more than two years ago regarding broker transparency and enforcement of regulations.

September 29

toy trucks

Toy trucks break a world record

A company wanting to honor truckers found a unique way to do it – spelling a world-record sentence built with thousands of toy trucks.

September 28

hours of service exemption from the hours of service changes fmcsa, issues, hours of service

Hotshots and the hours of service

Hotshotters are a unique part of the trucking industry; but what happens when they try to comply with specific parts of hours of service?

September 27

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Roadside cameras are watching you

Tolling opponents enjoy some wins

OOIDA to FMCSA: Enforce broker transparency

Toy trucks break a world record

Hotshots and the hours of service