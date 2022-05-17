Roadcheck: Here’s what you need to know

Tuesday morning is the start of one of the most important dates every year on the trucking industry’s calendar – CVSA’s annual International Roadcheck safety blitz. We’ll find out what you need to know from Chris Turner of CVSA, and get some advice on one of the most common violations from Andy Malion of BrakeSafe.
Detailing what to expect from International Roadcheck, which starts tomorrow. New changes are made to the pandemic-related hours-of-service waiver. And the man with no flying experience who safely landed a plane talks about what was going through his mind.
Is your carrier covering you? Maybe not
Getting insurance through your motor carrier may not give you all the coverage you need. Trista Roby and Trina Skywalker with OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss the questions you should be asking and the coverage you should be getting.
OOIDA says give truckers more time on speed limiters
OOIDA wants truckers to have more time to express their views on the proposed speed limiter rule; meanwhile, time is running out to comment on the EPA’s effort to further tighten emissions standards for large trucks.
