Contact Us
Kenworth

Ripple effects of labor unrest possible in coming weeks

September 14, 2022

|

Labor unrest in the rail and ocean transportation sectors could have ripple effects on truckload markets in the coming weeks. Dean Croke of DAT explains before getting into the latest data from the spot market.

Today’s News: New details about how AB5 will be implemented and enforced

Plus, the results are in from CVSA’s International Road check event and driver-focused cameras are now set up at a weigh station in Kentucky.

“The Great Age Reboot”

Whatever growing old means to you right now, get ready to rethink it. Dr. Michael Roizen, author of the new book “The Great Age Reboot,” says science is revolutionizing our ability to live longer.

Checking in with Marty Ellis

Marty Ellis, our eyes and ears on the road relays what he’s hearing about the push on Capitol Hill to guarantee overtime pay for truckers. He also shares some advice following news that Kentucky is installing driver-focus cameras at one of its weigh stations.

Listen to our entire program

Bullhorn logo smallSubscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Kenworth

Related Podcasts

Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act

Trucker overtime bill introduced in Senate

The fight to make sure truckers are compensated for all the hours they work takes a big step forward as the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act is introduced in the Senate.

September 13

Missing woman featured on truck, trailer wrap campaign. Photo by Heather Davis, Washington State Patrol

Homeward Bound leans on truckers to help bring missing children home

A project out West leans on truckers and their trailers in the never-ending mission to bring missing children back home where they belong.

September 12

Taking the pulse of the trucking industry

If you drive a truck, you’ve got concerns. It goes with the territory – and for nearly 20 years now, the American Transportation Research Institute has been asking both truckers and carriers alike about their top concerns.

September 09

emergency declaration covid

Emergency declaration – model for future relief?

As FMCSA fields comments about the ongoing COVID-19 emergency declaration, could the agency be considering future changes using the relief as a model?

September 08

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Ripple effects of labor unrest possible in coming weeks

Trucker overtime bill introduced in Senate

Homeward Bound leans on truckers to help bring missing children home

Taking the pulse of the trucking industry

Emergency declaration – model for future relief?