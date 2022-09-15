Ripple effects of labor unrest possible in coming weeks

Labor unrest in the rail and ocean transportation sectors could have ripple effects on truckload markets in the coming weeks. Dean Croke of DAT explains before getting into the latest data from the spot market.

Today’s News: New details about how AB5 will be implemented and enforced

Plus, the results are in from CVSA’s International Road check event and driver-focused cameras are now set up at a weigh station in Kentucky.

“The Great Age Reboot”

Whatever growing old means to you right now, get ready to rethink it. Dr. Michael Roizen, author of the new book “The Great Age Reboot,” says science is revolutionizing our ability to live longer.

Checking in with Marty Ellis

Marty Ellis, our eyes and ears on the road relays what he’s hearing about the push on Capitol Hill to guarantee overtime pay for truckers. He also shares some advice following news that Kentucky is installing driver-focus cameras at one of its weigh stations.

Listen to our entire program

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information