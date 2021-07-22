Retail import surge could boost freight

Land Line Now, July 21, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Retail imports surge, and peak shipping season is yet to come. We’ll discuss what that means for the freight market and truckload carriers.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
A coalition keeps the pressure on Congress to say no to minimum insurance increases. I-70 gets closed due to a mudslide in Colorado. And a hoe by any other name…
II. Food trucks at rest areas – what could we do better?
When the pandemic started, restaurants that serve truckers started to close down. In response, the federal and some state governments allowed food trucks to operate in rest areas. However, that effort didn’t entirely go as planned. We’ll discuss how it could be done better for the next crisis.
III. Freight could get a boost from retail import surge
Retail imports continue to surge, and we’re not even in peak shipping season yet. We’ll discuss what that means for truckload carriers.
IV. Tracking disqualified CDL holders
An auditor says the FMCSA could do a far better job of keeping an eye on disqualified CDL holders. We’ll have the details and find out what the auditor suggested to fix the problem.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TopGun LargeCar Shootout at the Rantoul National Aviation Center in Rantoul, Ill. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA Members Edge.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.