Retail import surge could boost freight

July 21, 2021

Land Line Now, July 21, 2021.

Retail imports surge, and peak shipping season is yet to come. We’ll discuss what that means for the freight market and truckload carriers.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

A coalition keeps the pressure on Congress to say no to minimum insurance increases. I-70 gets closed due to a mudslide in Colorado. And a hoe by any other name…

II. Food trucks at rest areas – what could we do better?

When the pandemic started, restaurants that serve truckers started to close down. In response, the federal and some state governments allowed food trucks to operate in rest areas. However, that effort didn’t entirely go as planned. We’ll discuss how it could be done better for the next crisis.

III. Freight could get a boost from retail import surge

Retail imports continue to surge, and we’re not even in peak shipping season yet. We’ll discuss what that means for truckload carriers.

IV. Tracking disqualified CDL holders

An auditor says the FMCSA could do a far better job of keeping an eye on disqualified CDL holders. We’ll have the details and find out what the auditor suggested to fix the problem.

