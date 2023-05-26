Restroom access is now law in Washington state ► Podcast

A new law in Washington state ensures that truckers will have access to restrooms at shippers and receivers there. Meanwhile, Utah’s legislature has been called into a special session to deal with road maintenance needs. Also, the good news? We may have hit the bottom with regard to spot rates. The bad news? We may be stuck there for a while. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation stops by to talk about what the spot market. And Congress has said no to a new emission rule for large trucks from the Environmental Protection Agency. So what happens now? We’ll discuss that – plus the latest on efforts to require underride guards.

0:00 – Newscast

10:12– What the spot market numbers are telling us

24:52 – Congress says no to emission rule

39:36 – Restroom bill is law in Washington state

A group of U.S. senators openly call on EPA to rescind its new heavy-duty truck emission standards. Another city just banned overnight truck parking. And we’ll tell you where the cops just busted up an alleged diesel theft ring.

