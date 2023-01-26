Contact Us
PrePass

Restroom access effort just the start, key player says

January 25, 2023

|

Good things are happening in Washington state – and one of the driving forces behind them is the Washington Trucking Association. From one restroom access bill that became law last year to another just introduced that would expand on it and more, Sheri Call, president and CEO of the organization, joins us to discuss their continuing efforts to improve the lives of truck drivers.

Listen to our full show

From one restroom access bill that became law last year to another just introduced that would expand on it and more, Sheri Call, president and CEO of the Washington Trucking Associations, joins us to discuss their continuing efforts to improve the lives of truck drivers. Also, DAT saw one of the weakest load volumes last week compared to the past several years. And truckers have to remember a huge amount of information. But that doesn’t mean that they know everything. Recently, Marty Ellis ran into a trucker who didn’t know something that can be incredibly important when making your way down America’s highways.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new bipartisan bill has its eye on supply chain issues and the parking shortage. The EPA is all set to put stricter emissions rules in place for heavy-duty trucks. And a new partnership aims for a zero-emission, heavy-duty truck that can go the distance.

Load volume drops

DAT saw one of the weakest load volumes last week compared to the past several years.

Got clearance?

Truckers have to remember a huge amount of information. But that doesn’t mean that they know everything. Recently, Marty Ellis ran into a trucker who didn’t know something that can be incredibly important when making your way down America’s highways.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

MATS

Related Podcasts

restroom access Toilets at a rest area in Benton County, Washington

State bill would expand restroom access for truckers

Washington state opened restroom access at ports a year ago, and now a new bill calls for expanding that access throughout the state.

January 24

driver pay Driver compensation meeting open to public. Background image by Alexander Zaitsev

Driver pay meetings focus on unpaid work

The National Academies of Sciences’ Transportation Research Board held its first meetings on the driver pay issue, and we’ve got a report.

January 23

Effort aims to prevent human trafficking

We’ll speak with two women working toward getting the trucking industry educated to recognize and report instances of human trafficking.

January 20

driver pay highway funding freight rates

Board eyes link between driver pay, safety

The National Academies of Sciences’ Transportation Research Board is taking a long, hard look at driver pay and its effect on safety.

January 19

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Restroom access effort just the start, key player says

State bill would expand restroom access for truckers

Driver pay meetings focus on unpaid work

Effort aims to prevent human trafficking

Board eyes link between driver pay, safety