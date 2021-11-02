Regulations, not suggestions: the leasing rules

Land Line Now, Nov. 1, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Your carrier may think they can do whatever they want when you lease on. But there are rules, and the regulations are part of federal law.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
The Transportation secretary speculates on the timeline to end the supply chain crisis. Details on the vaccine mandate for large employers could come any day now. And forget the flying cars – a hoverbike could be yours for a hefty price.
II. Federal leasing regulations – what the law says
What are the federal leasing regulations? How do they apply to you? And what you can do if your carrier decides to violate them. We’ll have a rundown on all the particulars.
III. Burned out, fed up and fried
Workers are burned out, fed up and fried. Sound familiar? It’s something truckers have yelled from the rooftop for years. Now much of the country is going through the same thing. We’ll discuss coverage of the topic in the latest issue of Land Line Magazine.
IV. Infrastructure, reconciliation struggle toward passage
Congress continues to wrangle over a budget reconciliation bill, which is creating a roadblock for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We’ll cover where things stand and what’s next.
