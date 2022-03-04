New regulations in the pipeline?

Over the next few months, federal regulators are likely going to be busy as they develop new proposed rules. So what new regulations do they have brewing, and how might these affect the trucking industry?
Listen to our full show
Over the next few months, federal officials are likely going to be busy as they develop new proposed regulations. So what do they have brewing, and how might these affect the trucking industry? Also, the FMCSA has once again extended its emergency declaration related to the pandemic, bringing it to two years in effect. Other orders covering CDLs, medical cards and learner’s permits are also being extended – but for how long? And Washington state is drawing fire over an “export tax” that would hit fuel consumers in neighboring states. Meanwhile, Missouri lawmakers are taking aim at using medical bills to inflate court judgments.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The People’s Convoy is in the last leg of their journey to D.C. An Illinois-based carrier is calling on other companies to provide help for Ukraine. And an app names the best independent truck stops in the U.S.
Emergency order extended again
The FMCSA has once again extended its emergency declaration related to the pandemic, bringing it to two years in effect. Other orders covering CDLs, medical cards and learner’s permits are also being extended – but for how long?
‘Export tax’ riles up Washington state’s neighbors
Washington state is drawing fire over an “export tax” that would hit fuel consumers in neighboring states. Meanwhile, Missouri lawmakers are taking aim at using medical bills to inflate court judgments.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- An official list of certified ELDs in Canada can be found on Transport Canada’s website.
- You can get more information on Trucking & Logistics Professionals for Ukraine on their website.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Marianna, Fla. That’s at Exit 142 off Interstate 10. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- FMCSA extends COVID-19 COVID emergency declaration again. Read the story here.
- Read about DOT’s proposal to allow oral fluid as drug testing method.
- You can find out more about the NHTSA 2020 Traffic Crash Data report here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- You can find upcoming truck shows and events here.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.