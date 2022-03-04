New regulations in the pipeline?

Over the next few months, federal regulators are likely going to be busy as they develop new proposed rules. So what new regulations do they have brewing, and how might these affect the trucking industry?

The People’s Convoy is in the last leg of their journey to D.C. An Illinois-based carrier is calling on other companies to provide help for Ukraine. And an app names the best independent truck stops in the U.S.

Emergency order extended again

The FMCSA has once again extended its emergency declaration related to the pandemic, bringing it to two years in effect. Other orders covering CDLs, medical cards and learner’s permits are also being extended – but for how long?

‘Export tax’ riles up Washington state’s neighbors

Washington state is drawing fire over an “export tax” that would hit fuel consumers in neighboring states. Meanwhile, Missouri lawmakers are taking aim at using medical bills to inflate court judgments.

