Regulation consternation: Let’s clear it up

Land Line Now, Aug. 23, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

We’ll clear up confusion about detention time, short haul regulations, personal conveyance, speed limiters and getting your own authority.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Federal officials move one step closer to relaxing vision standards. Henri, Fred wreak havoc on Eastern Seaboard. And Australian truckers threaten to strike amid Covid-19 lockdowns.

II. Brokers, carriers, regulations and more

It’s well-known that detention time is a big issue for truckers. A few lucky folks don’t face it, but many, many do, and it eats away at their ability to make a living. What many don’t think about is the role that brokers play.

III. Raising insurance requirements – it’s bad

We all know the idea of raising minimum insurance requirements by 167 percent is a bad idea – and the latest issue of Land Line Magazine tells us why. We’ll have a preview.

IV. Clearing up confusion over regulations and more

The past couple of years has been, to say the least, confusing for truckers, especially when it comes to changes in federal rules they have to follow. Many of those truckers call OOIDA looking for clear answers. And many of the questions come in from several truckers. We’ll clear up some of the most common problem areas.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information