Regulation consternation: Let’s clear it up

Land Line Now, Aug. 23, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
We’ll clear up confusion about detention time, short haul regulations, personal conveyance, speed limiters and getting your own authority.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Federal officials move one step closer to relaxing vision standards. Henri, Fred wreak havoc on Eastern Seaboard. And Australian truckers threaten to strike amid Covid-19 lockdowns.
II. Brokers, carriers, regulations and more
It’s well-known that detention time is a big issue for truckers. A few lucky folks don’t face it, but many, many do, and it eats away at their ability to make a living. What many don’t think about is the role that brokers play.
III. Raising insurance requirements – it’s bad
We all know the idea of raising minimum insurance requirements by 167 percent is a bad idea – and the latest issue of Land Line Magazine tells us why. We’ll have a preview.
IV. Clearing up confusion over regulations and more
The past couple of years has been, to say the least, confusing for truckers, especially when it comes to changes in federal rules they have to follow. Many of those truckers call OOIDA looking for clear answers. And many of the questions come in from several truckers. We’ll clear up some of the most common problem areas.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The deadline to file your 2290 with the IRS is Aug. 31. You can file yourself on the IRS website; contact OOIDA’s Business Services department at 816-229-5791 if you need help; or use the online Express Truck Tax Service. You can also learn more at the OOIDA 2290 information page.
- The Mid-America Trucking Show is gearing up to celebrate its 50th Organizers are asking truckers to take a moment to share some memories from past shows. Get all the details on the MATS website.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Tuesday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Marty Ellis TA in Rogers, Minn. That’s located at Exit 207 off Interstate 94. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- If you have questions about detention time you can contact OOIDA’s Business Services department at 816-229-5791.
- If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.