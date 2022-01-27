Reefer freight: Running hot despite the cold

Reefer freight is running hot this winter. We’ll have that, plus the latest rates for the different segments of the trucking industry.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
A winter storm could bring heavy snowfall to one of the nation’s busiest corridors this weekend. The National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners is going to be down for a few days. And a trucking group sounds the alarm about recreational marijuana.
II. Remembering Martha Taylor
A lot of people owe a great deal to Martha Taylor. The wife of an OOIDA Board member who witnessed firsthand more than half the history of the trucking industry, she lent her considerable knowledge of trucking to many and served as a mentor. And she also helped choose recipients of the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship for 19 years. We’ll have a remembrance.
III. It’s a good time for reefer freight
It’s already been an interesting year for the market – and reefer freight is running hot, despite the cold weather. We’ll have that, plus the latest rates for the different segments of the trucking industry.
IV. Looking for an explanation
The top Republican on the House Transportation Committee wants the president’s infrastructure coordinator to explain how the Administration is implementing the law.
