Reefer freight: Running hot despite the cold

January 26, 2022

Reefer freight is running hot this winter. We’ll have that, plus the latest rates for the different segments of the trucking industry.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

A winter storm could bring heavy snowfall to one of the nation’s busiest corridors this weekend. The National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners is going to be down for a few days. And a trucking group sounds the alarm about recreational marijuana.

II. Remembering Martha Taylor

A lot of people owe a great deal to Martha Taylor. The wife of an OOIDA Board member who witnessed firsthand more than half the history of the trucking industry, she lent her considerable knowledge of trucking to many and served as a mentor. And she also helped choose recipients of the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship for 19 years. We’ll have a remembrance.

III. It’s a good time for reefer freight

It’s already been an interesting year for the market – and reefer freight is running hot, despite the cold weather. We’ll have that, plus the latest rates for the different segments of the trucking industry.

IV. Looking for an explanation

The top Republican on the House Transportation Committee wants the president’s infrastructure coordinator to explain how the Administration is implementing the law.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Laredo, Texas. That’s at Exits 12A and 13 off Interstate 35. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • Applications are still being accepted for this year’s OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship. You can apply through the OOIDA website. The deadline to postmark all required materials is Feb. 1.
  • If you’d like to support the scholarship, you can also donate to the fund. You can email the OOIDA Foundation for more information. And you can send tax-deductible donations to:

OOIDA Foundation Inc.

1 NW OOIDA Dr.

Grain Valley, MO 64029

 

