Reefer carriers rev up as produce season begins

We’re at the starting line for the U.S. domestic produce season now. W hat does that mean for reefer carriers? Dean Croke with DAT explains.

Applications are now being accepted for a new task force on truck leasing. Driver fatigue comes up during a Congressional hearing. And a summer job like no other just opened up.

The lighter side of Mid America

The Mid-America Trucking Show has a lot of serious stuff, including new technology and products. But it’s also a lot of fun. We’ll take a walk through the lighter side of MATS. Also, among the sights and sounds at MATS, a sneak peek of OOIDA’s Truck to Success course. We’ll break down the event, and get reaction from those who attended.

Getting more people CDLs

A key component of the president’s Trucking Action Plan is getting more people CDLs and apprenticeships. We’ll examine that, and some other aspects of the plan.

