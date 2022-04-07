Reefer carriers rev up as produce season begins

We’re at the starting line for the U.S. domestic produce season now. What does that mean for reefer carriers? Dean Croke with DAT explains.
Listen to our full show
We’re at the starting line for the U.S. domestic produce season now. What does that mean for reefer carriers? Dean Croke with DAT explains. Also, the Mid-America Trucking Show has a lot of serious stuff, including new technology and products. But it’s also a lot of fun. We’ll take a walk through the lighter side of MATS. Among the sights and sounds at MATS, a sneak peek of OOIDA’s Truck to Success seminar. We’ll break down the event, and get reaction from those who attended. And a key component of the president’s Trucking Action Plan is getting more people CDLs and apprenticeships. We’ll examine that, and some other aspects of the plan.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Applications are now being accepted for a new task force on truck leasing. Driver fatigue comes up during a Congressional hearing. And a summer job like no other just opened up.
The lighter side of Mid America
The Mid-America Trucking Show has a lot of serious stuff, including new technology and products. But it’s also a lot of fun. We’ll take a walk through the lighter side of MATS. Also, among the sights and sounds at MATS, a sneak peek of OOIDA’s Truck to Success course. We’ll break down the event, and get reaction from those who attended.
Getting more people CDLs
A key component of the president’s Trucking Action Plan is getting more people CDLs and apprenticeships. We’ll examine that, and some other aspects of the plan.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Applications are officially open for the FMCSA’s new Truck Leasing Task Force. You can get all the information here. The deadline is May, 6.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Petro in Remington, Ind. That’s at Exit 201 off Interstate 65. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- OOIDA’s next Truck to Success event is Oct. 25-27 in Blue Springs, Mo. Get the details here.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA MembersEdge.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.