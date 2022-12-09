Red-light cameras hit a stop sign in Texas

Red-light camera use in Texas is nearing its death, and one state lawmaker wants to put the final nail in the coffin. Meanwhile, a new law in Pennsylvania is intended to improve the safety of forestry product haulers in the state.

Red-light camera use in Texas is nearing its death, and one state lawmaker wants to put the final nail in the coffin. M eanwhile, a new law in Pennsylvania is intended to improve the safety of forestry product haulers in the state. Also, a veteran truck driver is gearing up for the annual Wreaths Across America day coming up on Dec. 17. And the FMCSA is taking a crack at changing how regulations are handled when an emergency declaration has been made; meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor has a proposal on worker classification.

A veteran truck driver is gearing up for the annual Wreaths Across America day coming up on Dec. 17. J.D. Walker says he looks forward to the event every year to honor his son and the many others who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The FMCSA is taking a crack at changing how regulations are handled when an emergency declaration has been made. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor has a proposal on worker classification.

