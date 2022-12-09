Red-light cameras hit a stop sign in Texas

Red-light camera use in Texas is nearing its death, and one state lawmaker wants to put the final nail in the coffin. Meanwhile, a new law in Pennsylvania is intended to improve the safety of forestry product haulers in the state.
FMCSA is proposing new limits on emergency declarations. Another new report is bringing to light the challenges of going full electric nationwide. And winter weather is causing lots of problems across the country.
Ready for Wreaths Across America
A veteran truck driver is gearing up for the annual Wreaths Across America day coming up on Dec. 17. J.D. Walker says he looks forward to the event every year to honor his son and the many others who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
A change for emergency declarations
The FMCSA is taking a crack at changing how regulations are handled when an emergency declaration has been made. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor has a proposal on worker classification.
