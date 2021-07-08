Read the tea leaves: Crazy year for freight and rates could get crazier

Land Line Now, July 7, 2021.
It’s been a crazy year for freight and rates, but it could get even crazier. Plus, another step toward an infrastructure deal.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
Wild weather causes problems around the country; fuel prices continue to climb; and McNugget mania brings down a pickup truck thief.
II. Crazy year for freight and rates
It’s already been a crazy year for freight and rates, but reading the tea leaves suggests it could get even crazier.
III. New authority pitfalls when getting insured
Signing up for the wrong coverage under the wrong insurance company could sink you, especially if your authority is new.
IV. Infrastructure talks continue
Another small step toward a final infrastructure agreement.
