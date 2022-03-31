Rates down, fuel up – so what’s ahead?

Dry van line-haul rates are down and the price of fuel is up. So what are we likely to see in the short term? Dean Croke of DAT explains.

A new survey shows that a majority of truck drivers are concerned about the safety of bigger trucks on the roads. Despite opposition, FMCSA is giving a large carrier a CDL exemption for permit holders. And the Truckload Carriers Association Highway Angel of the Year is …

A look at the big events at MATS

Our coverage of the Mid-America Trucking Show continues with a look at a number of events that took place in Louisville. We’ll have details on the 50th anniversary Wall of Fame celebration, the big event Women in Trucking put on and the OOIDA Town Hall Meeting. There was a common thread throughout all of it: everyone was glad to be back taking in all that MATS has to offer.

Budget: More money for transportation

The president has submitted his annual budget to Congress, and it includes more money for transportation. So how much, and what will it pay for?

