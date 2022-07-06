Quick-thinking Highway Angel

A quick-thinking OOIDA life member was recently named a Highway Angel for jumping into action after a crash.

Listen to our full show

A quick-thinking OOIDA life member was recently named a Highway Angel for jumping into action after a crash. How leaving the scene of an accident, even a minor one, can affect your CDL. And California is trying to take some of the sting out of sky-high fuel prices, while Pennsylvania is tip-toeing into the future of autonomous vehicles.

Today’s News: The average price of diesel is actually down this week

Plus, the state devoting money to repair roads and bridges affected by flooding, and Georgia has extended its fuel tax holiday.

How leaving a crash scene can affect your CDL

Even if it’s a minor incident, taking off can have long-lasting consequences.

California rebates and Pennsylvania autonomous vehicles

The Golden State is trying to take some of the sting out of sky-high fuel prices, while Pennsylvania is tip-toeing into the future of autonomous vehicles.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information