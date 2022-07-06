Quick-thinking Highway Angel

A quick-thinking OOIDA life member was recently named a Highway Angel for jumping into action after a crash.
Listen to our full show
How leaving the scene of an accident, even a minor one, can affect your CDL. And California is trying to take some of the sting out of sky-high fuel prices, while Pennsylvania is tip-toeing into the future of autonomous vehicles.
Today’s News: The average price of diesel is actually down this week
Plus, the state devoting money to repair roads and bridges affected by flooding, and Georgia has extended its fuel tax holiday.
How leaving a crash scene can affect your CDL
Even if it’s a minor incident, taking off can have long-lasting consequences.
California rebates and Pennsylvania autonomous vehicles
The Golden State is trying to take some of the sting out of sky-high fuel prices, while Pennsylvania is tip-toeing into the future of autonomous vehicles.
