Protest peacefully but still pay a professional price

The professional price of protesting peacefully, from legal implications to insurance ones. Also, FAQs about the VIUS.
Today’s News: The People’s Convoy begins
Plus, could Canada end up selling some of the Freedom Convoy trucks it towed? And how the situation in Ukraine could end up affecting you at the pump.
Spot market rates on the move
Signs that the spot market is coming back down to Earth a bit, but some markets and lanes are still churning out high rates.
FMCSA’s complaint box gets a makeover
Upcoming changes to the National Consumer Complaint Database for truckers.
