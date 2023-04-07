Proposed AEB rule takes a step forward

A possible federal requirement for automatic emergency braking on trucks is taking another step toward becoming a reality. Two autonomous truck companies that want FMCSA to give them a waiver from certain safety regulations. Also, an OOIDA life member was recognized during the Mid-America Trucking Show for her golden anniversary behind the wheel. Candy Bass talks about her achievements and what it means to be recognized for her career. And seven states are considering changes to their rules for who can use the left lane when. Meanwhile, three states on the Eastern Seaboard are looking at rules for when vehicles can idle.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Trucker honored for half-century career.

24:03 – AEBs take first step toward a federal requirement.

38:47 – Left-lane rules get a look in seven states.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

More details tonight on a possible automatic emergency braking system mandate. Fully autonomous truck hauls could be coming soon to Texas roadways. And despite recent difficulties, most owner-operators are apparently satisfied with their jobs.

Back to top

Trucker honored for half-century career

An OOIDA life member was recognized during the Mid-America Trucking Show for her golden anniversary behind the wheel. Candy Bass talks about her achievements and what it means to be recognized for her career.

Back to top

AEBs take first step toward a federal requirement

A possible requirement for automatic emergency braking on trucks is taking another step toward becoming a reality. Two autonomous truck companies that want FMCSA to give them a waiver from certain safety regulations.

Back to top

Left-lane rules get a look in seven states

Seven states are considering changes to their rules for who can use the left lane when. Meanwhile, three states on the Eastern Seaboard are looking at rules for when vehicles can idle.

Back to top