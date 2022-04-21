Contact Us
PrePass

Prophecies of a freight recession? Not so fast

April 20, 2022

|

You’ve no doubt been hearing the prophecies of a “freight recession,” but at least one expert says not so fast.

Today’s News: Wait times at a port of entry in San Diego are poised to go down

Plus, authorities in Florida tout a massive cocaine bust, and the longtime owner of a famous travel center has passed away.

Don’t go bust amid used truck market boom

The used truck market is booming, so where do you find out about recent trends and how they’ll influence the price you’ll pay as an owner-operator?

Countering opponents to GOT Truckers Act

Opponents are already lining up to attack the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act. We preview their lines of attack. Plus, a companion bill in the Senate is in the works.

OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic.

