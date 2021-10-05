Progress toward fixing towing problems

Land Line Now, Oct. 4, 2021.

OOIDA has been working state by state to fix problems with police-dispatched towing. We’ll have an update on progress in one state.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Deadline approaching for carriers operating under the FMCSA’s COVID-19 emergency declaration. Furloughs within U.S. DOT avoided for now. And the hamster giving Warren Buffett a run for his investment money.

II. Diet and your health

No two things are mentioned more by health experts than diet and exercise. Proper diet can mean avoiding potentially harmful health conditions. Poor diet means a life that becomes steadily more difficult as time goes on. But which diet is the right diet?

III. Driver shortage? Not so much, says LL

It wasn’t that long ago that Land Line Magazine was busting the myth of a “driver shortage.” Now, the October issue is back on the subject because of a subtle but important shift in the story.

IV. Towing compromise is a move ahead in West Virginia

For some time, OOIDA has been working to fix problems with nonconsensual towing – those times when law enforcement calls in a tow due to a crash. And it’s a challenging problem, because it has to be tackled state by state. We’ll have an update on what’s happening in one state on the topic.

