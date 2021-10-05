Contact Us
TruckTractorTrailer

Progress toward fixing towing problems

October 4, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Oct. 4, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

OOIDA has been working state by state to fix problems with police-dispatched towing. We’ll have an update on progress in one state.

towing Welcome to West Virginia photo by Vit

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Deadline approaching for carriers operating under the FMCSA’s COVID-19 emergency declaration. Furloughs within U.S. DOT avoided for now. And the hamster giving Warren Buffett a run for his investment money.

II. Diet and your health

No two things are mentioned more by health experts than diet and exercise. Proper diet can mean avoiding potentially harmful health conditions. Poor diet means a life that becomes steadily more difficult as time goes on. But which diet is the right diet?

III. Driver shortage? Not so much, says LL

It wasn’t that long ago that Land Line Magazine was busting the myth of a “driver shortage.” Now, the October issue is back on the subject because of a subtle but important shift in the story.

IV. Towing compromise is a move ahead in West Virginia

For some time, OOIDA has been working to fix problems with nonconsensual towing – those times when law enforcement calls in a tow due to a crash. And it’s a challenging problem, because it has to be tackled state by state. We’ll have an update on what’s happening in one state on the topic.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

Senate infrastructure bill fails to add truck parking amendment

Infrastructure bill tangled in D.C. mess

The infrastructure bill is entangled in the annual spending bill, budget reconciliation and the debt limit. We’ll make sense of it all.

October 01

vaccine mandate COVID-19 vaccines available at Iowa 80 Truckstop

Vaccine mandate: rules for federal contractors

New guidance regarding a vaccine mandate for federal contractors covers which contractors – and who at those companies – would be affected.

September 30

GBATS

GBATS: That was a hell of a good time

The first GBATS in three years included a longtime member of OOIDA, a young driver with a tiny truck; and a Special Olympics convoy.

September 29

truck parking

Parking survey asks truckers the real questions

A state survey allows truckers to speak out about parking, and to be specific about where the problem is, and what’s needed to solve it.

September 28

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Progress toward fixing towing problems

Infrastructure bill tangled in D.C. mess

Vaccine mandate: rules for federal contractors

GBATS: That was a hell of a good time

Parking survey asks truckers the real questions