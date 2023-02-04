Professor: Driver pay system is broken

The driver compensation model is broken. Michael Belzer, Ph.D., has studied the issue for decades. The professor at Wayne State University brought his expertise to Washington, D.C., recently for the start of a driver compensation study. He joins us to talk about what needs to change before the driver pay issue is resolved.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Speed limiters come up again in a new progress report out of the U.S. DOT. Another electronic logging device gets revoked. And the bill the Teamsters have declared is an “anti-safety bill in sheep’s clothing.”

Roses and Razzberries

Dash cams – the good and the bad

