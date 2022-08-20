Predatory tow protections

A new law in Maryland will offer protections for truckers from predatory towing, and the Maryland Motor Truck Association played a big role in getting it done.

Today’s News: Buttigieg hits the road to highlight inflation act and infrastructure projects

Plus, $12 million worth of narcotics is seized in a shipment of heavy equipment and ready or not, here comes Brake Safety Week

Origin story of 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Mo.

For years, 4 State Trucks has been a landmark for truckers passing along I-44 in Missouri. But do you know how it all got started?

Carriers test limits of short-haul exemption

Recent changes to the hours of service allowed greater flexibility for all kinds of truckers. But in the case of the short haul exemption, some carriers are pushing drivers to push the envelope.

