Contact Us
TravelCenters

Predatory tow protections

August 19, 2022

|

A new law in Maryland will offer protections for truckers from predatory towing, and the Maryland Motor Truck Association played a big role in getting it done.

Today’s News: Buttigieg hits the road to highlight inflation act and infrastructure projects

Plus, $12 million worth of narcotics is seized in a shipment of heavy equipment and ready or not, here comes Brake Safety Week

Origin story of 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Mo.

For years, 4 State Trucks has been a landmark for truckers passing along I-44 in Missouri. But do you know how it all got started?

Carriers test limits of short-haul exemption

Recent changes to the hours of service allowed greater flexibility for all kinds of truckers. But in the case of the short haul exemption, some carriers are pushing drivers to push the envelope.

Listen to our full show

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

TravelCenters

Related Podcasts

FMCSA logo medical examiner

Medical Examiner Handbook – how will it affect you?

A draft of the FMCSA’s Medical Examiner Handbook is now available – and truckers have a chance to make their views known about its contents.

August 18

used truck freight GBATS 2021 semis in a line

What’s the story in the used truck market?

Steve Tam of ACT Research says we’re seeing things move in the used truck market. He joins us to discuss what the latest numbers tell us.

August 17

Coffee company sets it sights on truckers

We’ll talk with the men at Big Rig Coffee, a company that’s brewing up a cup of joe to give back to the most deserving workforce in the U.S.

August 16

truck parking carrier 411

Carrier 411 leaves some truckers on the sidelines

A service called Carrier 411 is sharing information with brokers about truckers. And for some truckers, that’s led to some serious problems.

August 15

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Predatory tow protections

Medical Examiner Handbook – how will it affect you?

What’s the story in the used truck market?

Coffee company sets it sights on truckers

Carrier 411 leaves some truckers on the sidelines