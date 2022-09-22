Possible ELD changes on the horizon

FMCSA is asking for comments about ELD regulations – and hinting at possible changes to the pre-2000 engine exemption. We’ll have the details on that, plus recent outreach efforts by FMCSA toward professional truckers.
Listen to our full show
FMCSA is asking for comments about ELD regulations – and hinting at possible changes to the pre-2000 engine exemption. We’ll have the details on that, plus recent outreach efforts by FMCSA toward professional truckers. Also, with the potential for a rail strike, load-activity on the MembersEdge load board increased last week. We’ll have the latest on rates, and what’s projected moving forward with DAT’s Stephen Petit in this week’s Market Update. And OOIDA has started offering up translation services for Spanish-speaking members. The Association’s COO, Rod Nofziger, explains why – and how it works.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
A federal judge rules that Rhode Island’s truck tolls are unconstitutional. California is trying to sideline OOIDA from the AB5 fight. And FMCSA is looking into studying the effects of autonomous systems on drivers.
Bump in freight
With the potential for a rail strike, load activity on the MembersEdge load board increased last week. We’ll have the latest on rates, and what’s projected moving forward, with DAT’s Stephen Petit.
Spanish-speaking services
OOIDA has started offering up translation services for Spanish-speaking members. The Association’s COO, Rod Nofziger, explains why – and how it works.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Starting Sunday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA in Oakley, Kan. That’s at Exit 76 on Interstate 70. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA MembersEdge.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.