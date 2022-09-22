Contact Us

Possible ELD changes on the horizon

September 21, 2022

FMCSA is asking for comments about ELD regulations – and hinting at possible changes to the pre-2000 engine exemption. We’ll have the details on that, plus recent outreach efforts by FMCSA toward professional truckers.

Listen to our full show

FMCSA is asking for comments about ELD regulations – and hinting at possible changes to the pre-2000 engine exemption. We’ll have the details on that, plus recent outreach efforts by FMCSA toward professional truckers. Also, with the potential for a rail strike, load-activity on the MembersEdge load board increased last week. We’ll have the latest on rates, and what’s projected moving forward with DAT’s Stephen Petit in this week’s Market Update. And OOIDA has started offering up translation services for Spanish-speaking members. The Association’s COO, Rod Nofziger, explains why – and how it works.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A federal judge rules that Rhode Island’s truck tolls are unconstitutional. California is trying to sideline OOIDA from the AB5 fight. And FMCSA is looking into studying the effects of autonomous systems on drivers.

Bump in freight

With the potential for a rail strike, load activity on the MembersEdge load board increased last week. We’ll have the latest on rates, and what’s projected moving forward, with DAT’s Stephen Petit.

Spanish-speaking services

OOIDA has started offering up translation services for Spanish-speaking members. The Association’s COO, Rod Nofziger, explains why – and how it works.

