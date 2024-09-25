Podcast: Wreck prompts federal pot warning

An incident involving a car driven by a teenager has prompted a federal safety agency to issue a warning about marijuana and driving. Also, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has given another motor carrier an exemption for flashing brake lights. And a hurricane threatens Florida. Then, a bill in Congress would force federal agencies to think about the “little guy” when crafting new regulations. And local taxes to support transportation will be on the ballot this fall in seven Georgia counties and several California cities.

FMCSA has given another motor carrier an exemption for flashing brake lights. Meanwhile, what may end up being the strongest storm of this year’s hurricane season is closing in on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Recently, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a safety alert regarding the dangers of marijuana for teenage drivers. The incident that prompted that alert was a collision caused by a teen driver that involved a large truck. Dr. Robert Molloy, the director of the office of highway safety at the NTSB, explains.

A new bill in Congress was crafted with small-business truckers at front of mind. The Prove It Act would force federal agencies to think about the “little guy” when crafting new regulations. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Brad Finstad of Minnesota, joins the program to discuss what prompted him to introduce it in the first place.

Local taxes to support transportation will be on the ballot in seven Georgia counties this fall. Meanwhile, several cities in California will also vote on transportation funding.

