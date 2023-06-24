Contact Us

Podcast: Why did truckers boycott Indiana?

June 23, 2023

|

In the late 1980s, truckers staged a boycott of the state of Indiana in response to actions of state officials toward trucks. As part of our ongoing series on OOIDA's 50th anniversary, we'll take a look back at what happened and why with OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer. Also, the Land Line Magazine staff breaks down the biggest news of the week, including the proposed automatic emergency braking mandate, the possibility of hair testing and FMCSA's desire to target unsafe motor carriers.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – News Roundup: AEBs, hair testing and more

24:19 – Looking back on the Indiana boycott

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

OOIDA sends a letter to President Biden asking for Julie Su’s nomination for labor secretary be withdrawn. I-95 is reopened in Philadelphia. Fuel tax increases are coming to some states July 1st.

News Roundup: AEBs, hair testing and more

The Land Line Magazine staff breaks down the biggest news of the week, including the proposed automatic emergency braking mandate, the possibility of hair testing and FMCSA's desire to target unsafe motor carriers.

Looking back on the Indiana boycott

In the late 1980s, truckers staged a boycott of the state of Indiana in response to actions of state officials toward trucks. As part of our ongoing series on OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we’ll take a look back at what happened and why with OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer.

