Podcast: Who will be the next secretary of transportation?

November 15, 2024

|

Who will be the transportation secretary in the upcoming Trump administration? A number of interesting names are being floated. Also, the Veterans Community Project began in Kansas City, Mo. We’ll speak with the folks at that location, as well as another in Missouri. Then, SJ Munoz, Tyson Fisher and Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine will offer up some Roses and Razzberries. And OOIDA’s Truckers For Troops campaign is wrapping up, but there’s still time to contribute.

0:00 – Who will be the next secretary of transportation?

10:21 – A look back to where VCP got its start

24:52 – Roses and Razzberries

39:51 – A farewell to this year’s Truckers For Troops

Who will be the next secretary of transportation?

Who will be the transportation secretary in the upcoming Trump administration? The truth is, we don’t know right now – but there are a number of interesting names being floated. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine helps put the search into focus.

A look back to where VCP got its start

OOIDA is raising money for an organization that helps homeless veterans: the Veterans Community Project, which began in Kansas City, Mo. Land Line Now will speak with that location as well as another in Missouri about VCP’s mission.

Roses and Razzberries

From a not-so-smart man who fled the scene of a crime in Texas by driving a stolen tractor-trailer, to a truck driver who found a very creative way to let a carrier know that one of its requirements was ridiculous, SJ Munoz, Tyson Fisher and Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine share who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

A farewell to this year’s Truckers For  Troops

OOIDA’s Truckers For Troops campaign doesn’t stop when the weekend rolls around; you still have time to contribute to helping our troops overseas and veterans at home. Land Line Now shares where your money goes – and how to contribute.

