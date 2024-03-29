Contact Us

Podcast: Who has the power in D.C.?

March 29, 2024

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has updated its out-of-service criteria. The changes go into effect on Monday, April 1. Kerri Wirachowsky, CVSA’s director of inspection programs, explains what changes were made and why. And Lewie Pugh argues that the people still have the power in our nation’s capital – but they have to harness it to make change come about. He’ll tell us the best and easiest way to do that. Also, what is the fuel of the future in the trucking industry? Two researchers are working on a project that looks at hydrogen combustion as an option.

0:00 – Update to out-of-service criteria

10:00 – Burning hydrogen one option for future truck engines

39:55 – Who has the power in D.C.?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Update to out-of-service criteria

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has updated its out-of-service criteria. The changes go into effect on Monday, April 1. Kerri Wirachowsky, CVSA’s director of inspection programs, explains what changes were made and why.

Burning hydrogen one option for future truck engines

What is the fuel of the future in the trucking industry. For some time, the government has been pressing for battery-driven electric trucks. Others have already moved on to the use of hydrogen-based fuel cells. But the Southwest Research Institute is looking into another alternative – hydrogen combustion. We’ll discuss the organization’s research with Dr. Thomas E. Briggs Jr. and Ryan Williams.

Who has the power in D.C.?

When it comes to Washington, D.C., there’s no question that money talks. But Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA, argues that the people still have the power – they just have to harness it to make change come about. He’ll tell us the best and easiest way to do that.

