Podcast: Which regulations would you like to see rolled back?

The U.S. DOT is looking for regulations to roll back, and it’s asking truckers to help. OOIDA has a few rules it would like to see changed. Also, we’re into a new tax year, and experts are encouraging you to start the year organized and on top of things. We’ll offer some advice. Then, who is an employee, and who is an independent contractor? The U.S. Department of Labor is out with its latest guidance for businesses.

0:00 – More trucking jobs were added last month, but changes could be brewing

10:05 – What regulations would you like to see rolled back?

24:32 – The time to get organized for taxes is now

39:32 – Labor Department changes course on worker classification

Members of the public who have identified a DOT regulation that should be modified or removed can file comments here through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time today, May 5. You can also send your comments by emailing RegulatoryInfo@dot.gov. Include "Regulatory Reform RFI" in the subject line.

OOIDA urges truckers to call their members of Congress about HR2514, the Trucker Bathroom Access Act. Call 202-224-3121 or contact your lawmakers through the Fighting For Truckers website.

Starting May 9, you can visit OOIDA's tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the Kwik Trip at Exit 143 on Interstate 94 in Tomah, Wis.

If you want to learn more about tax matters, you can contact Trucker Tax Tools at 833-418-5723 or com.

or com. Nevada truckers are urged to contact their state Assembly members to voice opposition to SB180, which would raise insurance requirements for intrastate truckers. You can find contact information for your state Assembly member here.

More trucking jobs were added last month, but changes could be brewing

Also in today’s top news: Thousands of truckers have just a few days to get a new DOT physical. And a drug bust at a truck stop provides an important reminder for truckers.

What regulations would you like to see rolled back?

A while back, the U.S. Department of Transportation put out a notice asking for input in terms of what rules or regulations should be rolled back. Truckers most certainly have a list, and OOIDA does as well. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes explains some of the issues that might be considered.

The time to get organized for taxes is now

We’re into a new tax year, and experts are encouraging you to start the year organized and on top things. Barry Fowler of Trucker Tax Tools offers some advice on how to make your filings as smooth as possible.

Labor Department changes course on worker classification

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking a look at the issue of worker classification – or, to put it another way, whether a particular person is an employee or an independent contractor. Now, the department has issued guidance on how companies can proceed.

