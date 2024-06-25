Contact Us

Podcast: When will the trucking turnaround arrive?

June 25, 2024

David Spencer of Arrive Logistics discusses some of the factors that feed into the trucking slump and when the industry may turn around. Also, when it comes to seeking legal help for traffic violations, Road Law is here to help. But how many tickets is too many? And lawmakers in California, New York and Delaware are working on legislation to regulate autonomous trucks and how they operate on their roadways.

0:00 – Newscast

10:14 – When will the trucking turnaround arrive?

25:09 – When it comes to tickets, how many is too many?

40:09 – Bills to clamp down on autonomous trucks continue

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New Jersey offers clarification on the state’s new minimum insurance law. FMCSA names a new acting administrator. And average diesel prices go up for a second straight week.

When will the trucking turnaround arrive?

No one listening to this needs anyone to explain the trucking economy is in a slump. But what sort of factors are feeding into that? And when might things turn around? To provide a feel for where things are economically, David Spencer, vice president of market intelligence at Arrive Logistics, joins the program.

When it comes to tickets, how many is too many?

When it comes to seeking legal help for traffic violations, Road Law is here to help. But how many tickets is too many? We speak with the guys at Road Law about what happens when repeat offenders seek legal help.

Bills to clamp down on autonomous trucks continue

Lawmakers in California, New York and Delaware are working on legislation to regulate autonomous trucks and how they operate on their roadways. Meanwhile, a legislative panel in Pennsylvania is calling for Congress to allow drivers under 21 years of age to drive commercial trucks interstate.

