Podcast: When roads go down, truckers pay the price

When roads or bridges go down, truck drivers usually end up getting the short straw. Problems on U.S. 50 in southwest Colorado are one example, prompting a conversation about resiliency and practicality. Then, the agriculture industry depends on the trucking industry to succeed. Here’s how to navigate the exemptions for ag haulers. And finally, visitors to the OOIDA tour truck are noticing a growing number of inconsistencies within the Department of Transportation physical process.

0:00 – Newscast

10:33 – When roads go down, truckers pay the price

25:01 – Navigating the exemption landscape for ag haulers

40:09 – Inconsistencies within the DOT physical process

Today’s headlines: Diesel prices jump again

Plus, the risk of cargo theft is expected to rise over the long holiday weekend, the White House seeks $4 billion to rebuild the Key Bridge in Baltimore and more trucking news of the day.

When roads go down, truckers pay the price

It’s no secret that America’s infrastructure is in bad shape. That goes for both the major interstates and the smaller highways, many of which serve as significant freight corridors. One example is U.S. 50 in southwest Colorado. Greg Fulton of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association explains how the problems there amplify bigger problems with the way we build and maintain roads.

Navigating the exemption landscape for ag haulers

Whether it’s crops, live animals or even bees, the agriculture industry depends on the trucking industry to succeed. That’s one reason there are exemptions to certain trucking regulations for ag haulers. David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal explain the rules, who they apply to and how to use them.

Inconsistencies within the DOT physical process

Marty Ellis and visitors to the OOIDA tour truck have noticed a growing number of problems and inconsistencies within the Department of Transportation physical process of late. The man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker details what he’s seeing and hearing.

