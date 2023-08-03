Contact Us

Podcast: What’s driving diesel prices up?

August 2, 2023

Diesel prices had been on a slow but steady decline in recent months. But not any longer. Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service tells us what’s driving prices up, and what the tea leaves say about what’s coming next. Also, three companies have requested an exemption from FMCSA’s entry-level driver training rule. Meanwhile, the sponsor of a Senate bill on speed limiters says the FMCSA’s efforts on that issue are “overreaching” and “out of touch.” And end of July shipping had a slight impact on the freight market. We’ll get all the details from DAT in today’s Market Update, including some tips from the FBI cybercrimes unit on how owner-operators can stay safe.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – What’s driving diesel prices up?

24:19 – Companies ask for driver training exemption

39:03 – End of July shipping and the freight market

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The new entry-level driver training rules are the focus of a new bill in Congress. A Canadian trucker gets her job back despite a DUI crash. And we’ll tell you which states have the most distracted drivers, according to a new survey.

What’s driving diesel prices up?

Diesel prices had been on a slow but steady decline in recent months. But not any longer. Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service tells us what’s driving prices up, and what the tea leaves say about what’s coming next.

Companies ask for driver training exemption

Three companies have requested an exemption from FMCSA’s entry-level driver training rule. Meanwhile, the sponsor of a Senate bill on speed limiters says the FMCSA’s efforts on that issue are “overreaching” and “out of touch.”

End of July shipping and the freight market

End of July shipping had a slight impact on the freight market. We’ll get all the details from DAT in today’s Market Update, including some tips from the FBI cybercrimes unit on how Owner Operators can stay safe.

