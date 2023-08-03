Podcast: What’s driving diesel prices up?

Diesel prices had been on a slow but steady decline in recent months. But not any longer. Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service tells us what’s driving prices up, and what the tea leaves say about what’s coming next. Also, three companies have requested an exemption from FMCSA’s entry-level driver training rule. Meanwhile, the sponsor of a Senate bill on speed limiters says the FMCSA’s efforts on that issue are “overreaching” and “out of touch.” And end of July shipping had a slight impact on the freight market. We’ll get all the details from DAT in today’s Market Update, including some tips from the FBI cybercrimes unit on how owner-operators can stay safe.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – What’s driving diesel prices up?

24:19 – Companies ask for driver training exemption

39:03 – End of July shipping and the freight market

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The new entry-level driver training rules are the focus of a new bill in Congress. A Canadian trucker gets her job back despite a DUI crash. And we’ll tell you which states have the most distracted drivers, according to a new survey.

Back to top

What’s driving diesel prices up?

Diesel prices had been on a slow but steady decline in recent months. But not any longer. Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service tells us what’s driving prices up, and what the tea leaves say about what’s coming next.

Back to top

Companies ask for driver training exemption

Three companies have requested an exemption from FMCSA’s entry-level driver training rule. Meanwhile, the sponsor of a Senate bill on speed limiters says the FMCSA’s efforts on that issue are “overreaching” and “out of touch.”

Back to top

End of July shipping and the freight market

End of July shipping had a slight impact on the freight market. We’ll get all the details from DAT in today’s Market Update, including some tips from the FBI cybercrimes unit on how Owner Operators can stay safe.

Back to top