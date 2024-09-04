Podcast: What’s being done about cargo theft?

Danny Ramon of Overhaul joins Land Line Now to talk about new trends taking shape in cargo theft and to offer updates on what’s being done. Also, the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship has helped the children, grandchildren and legal dependents of truck drivers get an education. It’s now accepting applications. Then, CVSA’s Brake Safety Week and the lead-up to the Labor Day holiday weekend had an impact on the spot market. We’ll explain.
10:07 – What’s being done about cargo theft?
25:00 – OOIDA scholarship now accepting applications
40:06 – Brake Safety Week, holiday have impact on freight market
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Get details and apply for the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship on its web page. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2025. You can email Andrew_King@OOIDA.com with questions.
- Get more information about the freight market.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The national average for a gallon of diesel dips for an eighth straight week. Two trucking-related bills in the U.S. House pick up new supporters. And truck convoy season has arrived.
What’s being done about cargo theft?
Cargo theft is still a problem. A big problem. Danny Ramon of Overhaul joins the program to talk about new trends taking shape this year. He also has updates about what’s being done to stop criminals.
OOIDA scholarship now accepting applications
For many years, the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship has helped the children, grandchildren and legal dependents of truck drivers get an education. And every single year, five young scholars use money from the fund to go to colleges, universities and trade schools. That scholarship is now accepting applications.
Brake Safety Week, holiday have impact on freight market
Two events last week had an impact on the spot market – CVSA’s Brake Safety Week and the lead-up to the Labor Day holiday weekend. Robert Rouse of DAT breaks down the numbers for Land Line Now before looking ahead to the holiday shipping season, which is right around the corner.