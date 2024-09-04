Podcast: What’s being done about cargo theft?

Danny Ramon of Overhaul joins Land Line Now to talk about new trends taking shape in cargo theft and to offer updates on what’s being done. Also, the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship has helped the children, grandchildren and legal dependents of truck drivers get an education. It’s now accepting applications. Then, CVSA’s Brake Safety Week and the lead-up to the Labor Day holiday weekend had an impact on the spot market. We’ll explain.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – What’s being done about cargo theft?

25:00 – OOIDA scholarship now accepting applications

40:06 – Brake Safety Week, holiday have impact on freight market

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The national average for a gallon of diesel dips for an eighth straight week. Two trucking-related bills in the U.S. House pick up new supporters. And truck convoy season has arrived.

What’s being done about cargo theft?

Cargo theft is still a problem. A big problem. Danny Ramon of Overhaul joins the program to talk about new trends taking shape this year. He also has updates about what’s being done to stop criminals.

OOIDA scholarship now accepting applications

For many years, the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship has helped the children, grandchildren and legal dependents of truck drivers get an education. And every single year, five young scholars use money from the fund to go to colleges, universities and trade schools. That scholarship is now accepting applications.

Brake Safety Week, holiday have impact on freight market

Two events last week had an impact on the spot market – CVSA’s Brake Safety Week and the lead-up to the Labor Day holiday weekend. Robert Rouse of DAT breaks down the numbers for Land Line Now before looking ahead to the holiday shipping season, which is right around the corner.

